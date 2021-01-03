It is still unknown at this point in time if Hickey will have a regular role with the Islanders or just be on the taxi squad, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders have some openings on defense after Johnny Boychuk retired (LTIR) and Devon Toews was traded. Those jobs are expected to go to Andy Greene and Noah Dobson but it may be asking quite a bit for a 38-year old defender and what is essentially a rookie to play a full-time role with the condensed schedule this season. If Hickey can prove during training camp that he is ready to be an NHL defender once again, he could have a bigger role with the team than expected.