The Islanders waived Hickey for reassignment to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This could be the end of the line for Hickey in Long Island. He missed significant time due to an upper-body injury last season, and young defensemen like Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield stepped up in his stead. However, Hickey's only two years removed from posting 25 points in 69 games for the Islanders, so he could be a solid and cheap ($2.5 million AAV) option for another team to claim off waivers. If not, he'll start the season in the minors.