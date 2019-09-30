Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sent to waivers
The Islanders waived Hickey for reassignment to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
This could be the end of the line for Hickey in Long Island. He missed significant time due to an upper-body injury last season, and young defensemen like Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield stepped up in his stead. However, Hickey's only two years removed from posting 25 points in 69 games for the Islanders, so he could be a solid and cheap ($2.5 million AAV) option for another team to claim off waivers. If not, he'll start the season in the minors.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.