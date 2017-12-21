Hickey (upper body) will suit up for Thursday's clash with the Ducks.

Hickey returns to the lineup following a five-game absence due to his upper-body malady. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was a frequent healthy scratch, something that's unlikely to change moving forward. Until the 28-year-old can secure a regular role on a consistent basis, his fantasy value will remain limited.

