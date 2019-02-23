Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sidelined Saturday
Hickey (upper body) will watch Saturday's contest in Vancouver from the press box, NHL.com reports.
The left-shooting defenseman has already missed the team's last 28 games while dealing with the injury, but has already completed a conditioning assignment and took part in Saturday's morning skate with his teammates. Hickey's next chance to suit up for game action will now come Tuesday against Calgary.
