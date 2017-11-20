Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Single point in November
Hickey only has one assist and is a minus-1 in six games in November.
Hickey is no longer an automatic start for the Islanders, as he has been a healthy scratch in four of the last 10 games. Outside of Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, and Calvin de Haan, the Isles rotate the other defensive slots between Ryan Pulock, Dennis Seidenberg, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech and Hickey. With Hickey in the last year of his contract, the Isles may try to move him before the trade deadline in February to ease up the logjam on the blue line.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Anchoring third pair•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Blocks two shots in win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Scores overtime winning goal against Preds•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Will start Friday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Expected to return Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...