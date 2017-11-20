Hickey only has one assist and is a minus-1 in six games in November.

Hickey is no longer an automatic start for the Islanders, as he has been a healthy scratch in four of the last 10 games. Outside of Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, and Calvin de Haan, the Isles rotate the other defensive slots between Ryan Pulock, Dennis Seidenberg, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech and Hickey. With Hickey in the last year of his contract, the Isles may try to move him before the trade deadline in February to ease up the logjam on the blue line.