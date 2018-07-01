Hickey agreed to a four-year ($2.5 million AAV) contract Sunday to remain property of the Islanders, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Islanders suffered from an inept defense last season, as evidenced by the club finishing dead last in the league in GAA (3.53). Hickey made $2.2 million annually on his previous three-deal, so credit new Isles GM Lou Lamoriello for managing to retain the veteran defenseman without breaking the bank. Still, all eyes are on John Tavares, with hockey fans clamoring to know if the team captain will be leaving Brooklyn.