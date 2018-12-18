Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still being evaluated
Hickey is still undergoing testing for the upper-body injury he suffered versus Colorado on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The news effectively rules Hickey out for Tuesday's clash with Arizona, which figures to open the door for Luca Sbisa to return to the lineup. In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old Hickey tallied just four assists, 37 shots and 56 blocks and won't offer much in terms of offensive firepower.
