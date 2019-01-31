Hickey is still working his way back from an upper-body injury, per GM Lou Lamoriello, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Hickey reportedly has been skating, with Lamoriello explaining that the team is trying to get the defenseman and forward Andrew Ladd (lower body) back into playing shape now that they've overcome their respective injuries. The Islanders have two goalies ranked in the top-10 in terms of save percentage -- Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss -- which is particularly impressive since they've been without one of their key shot blockers in Hickey for the last 17 games.