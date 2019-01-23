Hickey (upper body) won't be ready to return to the lineup when the Islander's resume play on Feb 1, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey hasn't played since suffering the injury Dec. 17 in Colorado. Although the Islanders have yet to announce the exact nature of the injury, a concussion is the likely culprit. Hickey was thought to just be day to day at first, but like with all concussions, each player heals at their own pace. When deemed healthy enough to return, Hickey may be brought back slowly as the Islanders all of a sudden have more defensemen than they know what to do with and unless a roster move is made, someone not worthy may have to be a healthy scratch each game.