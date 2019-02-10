Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still not ready
Hickey (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Wild, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Although coach Barry Trotz deemed Hickey "really close" to a return Friday, Hickey will take additional recovery time and miss his 23rd straight game. With Trotz's recent optimism, look for Hickey to make a push for the lineup Tuesday versus the Sabres.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Closing in on return•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back-to-back full practices•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Full participant in practice•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still not taking contact•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still in recovery mode•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still no timetable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...