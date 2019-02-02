Hickey (upper body) is participating in the optional skate for the Islanders on Saturday morning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That would be the good news. The bad news is that he is still in an orange non-contact jersey. That would lead us to believe that he will need at least another practice or two before being ready to play in a game. Hickey has had a disappointing offensive season with only four assists in 32 games but defensively he is one of the more reliable players for the Islanders with a rating of plus-8. Hickey could battle for playing time however as Devon Toews has proven he belongs which means when the defense is healthy, someone has to sit each game. Hickey could be that player from time to time.