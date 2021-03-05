Hickey has yet to play a game for the Islanders this season and remains on the taxi squad, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders are the only NHL team that has used the same six defenders for each game this season. Hickey is either seventh or eighth on the depth chart, depending on where Sebastion Aho stands. Hickey was banished to the AHL last season to keep his contract off the salary cap, and this season is just a continuation of that. Hickey may need more than one injury to play for the Islanders this season.