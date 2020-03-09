Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still with big club
Hickey was in attendance at Monday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he was still with the Islanders.
It's possible the previous reports of Hickey being demoted to AHL Bridgeport was simply a paper moves as part of the club trying to bank some cap dollars. The blueliner hasn't appeared in a game for the Isles this season and, based on Monday's practice session, will likely be watching from the press box for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver.
