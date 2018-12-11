Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Takes slap shot to head
Hickey went to the locker room in the third period of Monday's matchup against the Penguins after getting hit in the head with a slap shot, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It looked like Hickey was being treated for a cut on the way back to the locker room, so at least he may have avoided a concussion. It was a rough sequence for the Islanders in terms of manpower, as Cal Clutterbuck took a crosscheck from Kris Letang immediately after Hickey got hurt and also left the ice.
