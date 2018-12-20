Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Takes to ice
Hickey (upper body) took part in the morning skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey suffered the injury Monday when he crashed into the boards, backwards, after failing to make a hit on an opposing player. He was clearly dazed and had to be helped to the locker room and may have suffered a concussion, although the team has yet to release such information. The fact that he was able to skate with the team Thursday would seem to indicate that he may be able to return to the team when first eligible, after the NHL roster freeze on Dec. 28.
