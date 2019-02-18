Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Three points for Bridgeport
Hickey had a goal and two assists for Bridgeport on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey is currently on long-term IR and was sent to Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. His play over the weekend would certainly seem to indicate that he's ready to re-join the team, but the Isles appear to be in no hurry to make changes to their lineup unless an injury or trade forces their hand.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: No timeline for return•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Still not ready•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...