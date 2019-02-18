Hickey had a goal and two assists for Bridgeport on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey is currently on long-term IR and was sent to Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. His play over the weekend would certainly seem to indicate that he's ready to re-join the team, but the Isles appear to be in no hurry to make changes to their lineup unless an injury or trade forces their hand.

More News
Our Latest Stories