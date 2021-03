Hickey posted a pair of assists and was plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Hickey was making his first NHL appearance since the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs and he responded with a multi-point outing in just under 17 minutes of ice time. The 32-year-old had been stuck on the taxi squad the entire season and spent the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL.