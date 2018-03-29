Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Two assists in last three games
Hickey has two assists in his last three games but more impressive is that he leads the Islanders with a plus-16 rating this season.
The Islanders have had their issues for most of the season on defense but Hickey hasn't been the problem. His plus-16 is even more impressive when you consider the Islanders as a team have given up 33 more goals than they have scored this year. Hickey is an UFA after this season and may command more than the $2.2 million he has been making with the Islanders in each of the past three years.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Four points in last six games•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: One point in last nine games•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: One point in last nine games•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Logs 18:33 in return to action•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Set to return•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...