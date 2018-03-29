Hickey has two assists in his last three games but more impressive is that he leads the Islanders with a plus-16 rating this season.

The Islanders have had their issues for most of the season on defense but Hickey hasn't been the problem. His plus-16 is even more impressive when you consider the Islanders as a team have given up 33 more goals than they have scored this year. Hickey is an UFA after this season and may command more than the $2.2 million he has been making with the Islanders in each of the past three years.