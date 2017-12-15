Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Unavailable Saturday
Hickey (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with the Kings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Hickey will miss his fourth consecutive game as a result of his upper-body malady. Even when healthy, the blueliner periodically finds himself serving as a healthy scratch, which makes it unclear whether he will return to the lineup once cleared to play. Given his limited appearances (21), it shouldn't come as a surprise to see that the 28-year-old has notched a mere five points.
