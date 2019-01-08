Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Hickey (upper body) still doesn't appear to be ready to play for the Islanders.
Hickey is skating with the team, but only in a non-contact jersey. Assuming Hickey misses the game Tuesday, it will mark the ninth straight contest he's sat out. The Islanders have yet to announce the exact nature of his injury, but speculation is that it was a concussion as Hickey fell backwards and head first into the boards versus Colorado on Dec. 17. Look for him to shed the non-contact jersey in practice before suiting up again for game action.
