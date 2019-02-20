Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Will not play Wednesday
Hickey (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Calgary, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.
Also riding the bench Wednesday for the Islanders is Andrew Ladd (lower body). Both Hickey and Ladd returned from conditioning stints in the AHL over the weekend, but neither have been activated from injured reserve. There's a chance that Hickey could return soon, as the Islanders opened up a roster spot by assigning Michael Dal Colle to AHL Bridgeport. For now, however, Hickey officially remains on injured reserve.
