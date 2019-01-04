Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Won't play Saturday
Hickey (upper body) won't play Saturday in St. Louis, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Saturday will mark the eighth straight game that Hickey has missed due to the injury. Originally the injury was considered to be minor, but although the Islanders keep saying Hickey is not far from returning, they also refuse to give an exact timetable for when they expect him to return to the lineup. When Hickey is ready to return, the Islanders will be forced to make a tough roster decision as rookie Devon Toews has played well since being called up. The next chance for Hickey to play will be Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
