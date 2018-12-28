Hickey (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Friday and will not join the team on it's two-game road trip.

Hickey will miss the remainder of calendar year 2018, after being ruled out the next three games. The defenseman has been skating on his own, but has yet to join his teammates on the ice. In the meantime, Devon Toews figures to continue filling in on the blue line with Hickey sidelined.