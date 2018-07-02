Kuhnhackl signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kuhnhackl is already a two-time Stanley Cup champion -- he raised the Cup with Pittsburgh in his first two seasons -- yet the German winger is only 26 years old. He will provide the Islanders with tons of energy, but there's nothing in his profile to suggest that he'll be able to make his way into the top-six group as long as the likes of Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle and John Bailey (to name a few) remain in Brooklyn.