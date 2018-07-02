Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Added to Islanders roster
Kuhnhackl signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Kuhnhackl is already a two-time Stanley Cup champion -- he raised the Cup with Pittsburgh in his first two seasons -- yet the German winger is only 26 years old. He will provide the Islanders with tons of energy, but there's nothing in his profile to suggest that he'll be able to make his way into the top-six group as long as the likes of Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle and John Bailey (to name a few) remain in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Tom Kuhnhackl: Not qualified by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Fills fourth-line role during playoffs•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Adding physicality•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Riding bench•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...