The Islanders recalled Kuhnhackl (lower body) from his conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Kuhnhackl suited up in four minor-league games, recording two assists and two PIM. It appears he's back to full strength, so an IR activation is imminent. The 27-year-old is expected to fill into the bottom six once he's ready, and his fantasy upside is limited, scoring nine points over his last 42 NHL games.