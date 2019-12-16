Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Back from conditioning
The Islanders recalled Kuhnhackl (lower body) from his conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
Kuhnhackl suited up in four minor-league games, recording two assists and two PIM. It appears he's back to full strength, so an IR activation is imminent. The 27-year-old is expected to fill into the bottom six once he's ready, and his fantasy upside is limited, scoring nine points over his last 42 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.