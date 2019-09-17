Kuhnhackl (lower body) skated with several other Islanders who weren't going to play Monday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl is also unlikely to play Tuesday on Long Island when the Islanders finish off their home and home exhibition series versus the Flyers. The injury was never considered to be serious and Kuhnhackl should be good to go when the Islanders return to practice Wednesday.