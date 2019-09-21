Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Cleared to play
Kuhnhackl (lower body) will make his preseason debut Saturday against the Devils.
Kuhnhackl has been hampered by a lower-body injury throughout training camp, but he's now healthy and ready to start shaking the rust off ahead of the regular season. The 27-year-old winger notched nine points in 36 games with the Islanders last campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.