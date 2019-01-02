Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) could be ready to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Islanders web site reports.

No injury for Kuhnhackl was ever announced but coach Barry Trotz indicated Wednesday that was the reason that Kuhnhackl has missed 10 of the past 11 games. In 18 games so far this season Kuhnhackl has three goals and three assists and is a plus-1. Even when deemed healthy, Kuhnhackl won't be a must start for Trotz or fantasy owners.