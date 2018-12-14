Kuhnhackl has fully recovered from an undisclosed injury and could draw into New York's lineup Saturday against Detroit, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The German winger has missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, but Kuhnhackl seems primed and ready to make his return to the Islanders' lineup Saturday against the Red Wings. Despite being deemed healthy, he's yet to officially be named to Saturday's lineup and could wind up being scratched in favor of a better option.