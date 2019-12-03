Kuhnhackl (lower body) didn't accompany the Islanders on their two-game road trip to Detroit and Montreal, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl did return to practice Friday so it's a little bit of a surprise that he didn't travel with the team Coach Barry Trotz may have felt that since the Islanders didn't practice Sunday, and are playing Monday and Tuesday, Kuhnhackl was best served staying on Long Island and continuing to recover from his injury. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Golden Knights.