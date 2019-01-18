Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Feeling ill
Kuhnhackl didn't play Thursday against New Jersey due to an illness, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kuhnhackl likely would have replaced Michael Dal Colle in the lineup for Thursday's contest if he hadn't fallen ill prior to puck drop. The 26-year-old winger will be reevaluated prior to Friday's matchup with Washington.
