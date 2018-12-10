Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Penguins.

Considering two of Kuhnhackl's five points this season have come against his former club, coach Barry Trotz will likely want to dress the German winger if he is healthy enough to go. Even taking on a top-six role with the Isles, which he has bounced in and out of, the 26-year-old's ceiling is likely in the neighborhood of 20 points this year.