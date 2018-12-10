Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Game-time call
Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Penguins.
Considering two of Kuhnhackl's five points this season have come against his former club, coach Barry Trotz will likely want to dress the German winger if he is healthy enough to go. Even taking on a top-six role with the Isles, which he has bounced in and out of, the 26-year-old's ceiling is likely in the neighborhood of 20 points this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Recalled from minors•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Loaned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Will play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Subbing in Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...