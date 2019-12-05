Kuhnhackl (lower body) was designated for long-term injured reserve and sent down to AHL Bridgeport for a conditioning assignment.

Kuhnhackl has already been out of the lineup since Oct. 25 versus Ottawa, so his placement on long-term IR won't affect his recovery timeline. The Sound Tigers are in action versus AHL Utica and Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Assuming Kuhnhackl plays in both games, he could be in contention to suit up for the Islanders as early as Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay.