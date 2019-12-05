Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Headed for minors
Kuhnhackl (lower body) was designated for long-term injured reserve and sent down to AHL Bridgeport for a conditioning assignment.
Kuhnhackl has already been out of the lineup since Oct. 25 versus Ottawa, so his placement on long-term IR won't affect his recovery timeline. The Sound Tigers are in action versus AHL Utica and Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Assuming Kuhnhackl plays in both games, he could be in contention to suit up for the Islanders as early as Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.