The Islanders placed Kuhnhackl (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kuhnhackl is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the lower-body injury he suffered during Friday's game against the Senators, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old winger's absence will test the Islanders' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only collected nine points in 42 games over the past two campaigns.