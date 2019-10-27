Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: In line for lengthy absence
General manager Lou Lamoriello said Sunday that Kuhnahckl (lower body) is out 4-to-6 weeks, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kuhnhackl suffered the injury lat in Friday's contest, and required help getting to the locker room. If this timeline holds, the best-case scenario for the forward would be a return in four weeks. Lamoriello said the team wouldn't call up any forwards at this time, which means Ross Johnston, Oliver Wahlstrom and Michael Dal Colle will draw into the lineup for the time being.
