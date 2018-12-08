Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Late scratch Saturday
Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) will not play Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Kuhnhackl missed the team's practice Saturday morning, and the nature of his injury remains largely a mystery. Consider the German forward day-to-day. Ross Johnston will take his place versus the Red Wings.
