Kuhnhackl is expected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Kuhnhackl had previously been sidelined due to an illness, but it appears as though that's no longer an issue. The 27-year-old winger will have to wait until after the NHL's All-Star break for his next opportunity to crack the lineup.

