Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Loaned to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders loaned Kuhnhackl to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
With Robin Lehner (strain) day-to-day, the Islanders needed to make room on their roster for another goaltender ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, making Kuhnhackl the odd-man-out. The 26-year-old winger will likely return to the big club as soon as Lehner is deemed fit to play.
