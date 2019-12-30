Kuhnhackl scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Wild on Sunday.

The 27-year-old finally got off the scoring schneid in his 11th game of the season, jumping on a loose puck and beating Devan Dubnyk from the high slot. The goal, which was Kuhnhackl's first since last March, gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead with 2:31 left in regulation. Kuhnhackl is a bottom-six role player with 50 points in 215 career games and can be left on the fantasy waiver wire.