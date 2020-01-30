Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: No goals in seven straight games
Kuhnhackl hasn't lit the lamp in his last seven games for the Islanders.
Kuhnhackl has two helpers during this span but only three goals in 27 games for the Islanders this season and seven goals over 59 games as a member of the team. In a perfect world, Kuhnhackl wouldn't be playing this many games for the Islanders, but with Ross Johnston being the only extra forward on the roster and no one at the AHL level standing out offensively, coach Barry Trotz has been forced to use him more than he would likely prefer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.