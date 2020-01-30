Kuhnhackl hasn't lit the lamp in his last seven games for the Islanders.

Kuhnhackl has two helpers during this span but only three goals in 27 games for the Islanders this season and seven goals over 59 games as a member of the team. In a perfect world, Kuhnhackl wouldn't be playing this many games for the Islanders, but with Ross Johnston being the only extra forward on the roster and no one at the AHL level standing out offensively, coach Barry Trotz has been forced to use him more than he would likely prefer.