Kuhnhackl is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz was openly critical of Kuhnhackl's performance after the 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver on Saturday. The Islanders also called up former first-round pick Kieffer Bellows on Monday which means someone has to sit and it wasn't hard to connect the dots and figure out that person would be Kuhnhackl. How long Kuhnhackl is out of the lineup for could very well depend upon how the team and Bellows respond both Tuesday and in upcoming games. The Islanders no longer how a playoff cushion and are fighting for every point and Trotz will likely reward those who are playing well with more ice time and sit those who aren't