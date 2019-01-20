Kuhnhackl (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Even if Kuhnhackl wasn't dealing with an ailment, he likely wouldn't be in the lineup anyway. He's been injured or a healthy scratch in 18 of the last 20 games and has just six points in 19 contests this season. The 6-foot-2 forward will have one more chance to play before the All-Star break on Tuesday in Chicago.