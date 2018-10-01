Kuhnhackl was placed on waivers Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old was hoping to crack the Islanders' Opening Night roster but seemingly just missed the cut. Last season, playing for the Penguins, the German-born right winger tallied eight points in 69 games. If Kuhnhackl clears waivers, he will report to AHL Bridgeport to begin the 2018-19 season.