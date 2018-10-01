Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Placed on waivers
Kuhnhackl was placed on waivers Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The 26-year-old was hoping to crack the Islanders' Opening Night roster but seemingly just missed the cut. Last season, playing for the Penguins, the German-born right winger tallied eight points in 69 games. If Kuhnhackl clears waivers, he will report to AHL Bridgeport to begin the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Added to Islanders roster•
-
Tom Kuhnhackl: Not qualified by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Fills fourth-line role during playoffs•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Adding physicality•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Riding bench•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...