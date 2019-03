Kuhnhackl recorded a goal and two blocked shots during Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kuhnhackl forced a turnover before nonchalantly dangling the puck into the offensive zone and wristing it past Capitals netminder Braden Holtby, appearing to expect an offside whistle to blow play dead throughout the entire process. Alas, the German winger found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 13, but his fantasy upside remains extremely limited until he can log regular minutes.