Kuhnhackl had two assists and had a rating of plus-1 in the Islanders four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

Kuhnhackl actually set the tone for the Islanders when he scored a goal early in Game 1. That goal ended up being overturned via replay, Matt Martin was offsides, but it got the crowd into the game and the Islanders scored shortly thereafter. Kuhnhackl has solidified his role on the third-line for the Islanders and should remain there during the remainder of their playoff run.