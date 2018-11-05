Kuhnhackl was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Kuhnhackl saw action in just one game while down in the minors, but tallied a pair of goals and an assist for the Sound Tigers. Apparently, the offensive explosion was enough for the organization to bring him back to Long Island ahead of Monday's matchup with Montreal. Whether the winger slots into the lineup in favor of Ross Johnston or Cal Clutterbuck remains to be seen.