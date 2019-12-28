Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Records shorthanded helper
Kuhnhackl picked up a shorthanded assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 27-year-old set up Casey Cizikas for a tally late in the third period. The helper was Kuhnhackl's first point of the year in only 10 appearances after he missed nearly two months with a lower-body injury. He's developed an injury-prone reputation, and his limited role will also keep fantasy owners away in most formats.
