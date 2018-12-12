Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) is still day-to-day and won't be in the lineup versus Vegas on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnhackl will miss his third consecutive outing due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger shook off a nine-game pointless streak with an assist against the Penguins on Dec. 6. Once cleared to return, the German will need to return to a top-six role if he is going to have any sort of fantasy value.