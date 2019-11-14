Kuhnhackl (lower body) has started to skate on his own, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This would seem to be the first step in his recovery with the next a return to practice. There is no word yet on when that may occur, however. Kuhnhackl has missed the last seven games due to the injury and has yet to earn a point this season in the six games he has played. What may be most important to note here is that even when healthy, Kuhnhackl may once again not be a regular in the lineup as the Isles will have several forwards that have the same skill set and not all can play at once.