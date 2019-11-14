Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Resumes skating
Kuhnhackl (lower body) has started to skate on his own, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This would seem to be the first step in his recovery with the next a return to practice. There is no word yet on when that may occur, however. Kuhnhackl has missed the last seven games due to the injury and has yet to earn a point this season in the six games he has played. What may be most important to note here is that even when healthy, Kuhnhackl may once again not be a regular in the lineup as the Isles will have several forwards that have the same skill set and not all can play at once.
