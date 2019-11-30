Kuhnhackl (lower body) was able to practice with the Islanders on Friday, Denis Gorman of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl hasn't played since suffering the injury Oct. 25 in Ottawa. Even if Kuhnhackl is deemed healthy enough to return to the lineup, that doesn't mean he is a lock to play versus Columbus on Saturday. Kuhnhackl will likely have to prove to coach Barry Trotz that he is ready to contribute to the team or perhaps Trotz will want to use the health of Kuhnhackl as a reason to bench one of the many slumping forwards for the Islanders.