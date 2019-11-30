Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Returns to practice
Kuhnhackl (lower body) was able to practice with the Islanders on Friday, Denis Gorman of Newsday reports.
Kuhnhackl hasn't played since suffering the injury Oct. 25 in Ottawa. Even if Kuhnhackl is deemed healthy enough to return to the lineup, that doesn't mean he is a lock to play versus Columbus on Saturday. Kuhnhackl will likely have to prove to coach Barry Trotz that he is ready to contribute to the team or perhaps Trotz will want to use the health of Kuhnhackl as a reason to bench one of the many slumping forwards for the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.